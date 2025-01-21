Minister Ncube Advocates for Entrepreneurship Centres in Higher Education

Spread the love

HARARE – Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has called for the establishment of entrepreneurship centres within higher learning institutions to nurture entrepreneurial talent and drive economic growth.

Speaking at the official launch of the National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe (NVCCZ) in Harare last week, Minister Ncube stressed the importance of creating an ecosystem that supports start-ups and early-stage businesses.

“We need to create an entrepreneurship ecosystem, and I feel that it is the next step we need to take,” he said.

Minister Ncube outlined the role entrepreneurship centres could play in training aspiring business leaders, facilitating collaborations with industry professionals, and guiding the development of viable business plans. He also emphasised the government’s commitment to innovation and job creation through initiatives such as the NVCCZ, which aims to bridge the funding gap faced by start-ups.

The NVCCZ, he explained, will provide patient capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance to help innovative ventures scale up and compete on a global stage. Minister Ncube highlighted the government’s strategy of working closely with innovation hubs already established in higher learning institutions, describing them as crucial incubators for entrepreneurial talent.

During the event, several innovative projects were showcased, demonstrating the potential of venture capital to address pressing national challenges and create impactful solutions. The projects ranged from agricultural processing initiatives to telemedicine platforms and electric mobility solutions for rural communities.

NVCCZ Chief Executive, Mr Tinotenda Kambasha, noted that venture capital’s role extends beyond financial investment, as it provides mentorship and strategic partnerships to foster sustainable growth. He expressed confidence in the ability of these initiatives to build a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s economic development.

Minister Ncube commended President Mnangagwa for championing innovation and supporting the establishment of innovation hubs. He described the NVCCZ as a key step in ensuring that these hubs are adequately funded to bridge the gap between ideas and implementation.

By integrating venture capital with innovation hubs and higher education institutions, Zimbabwe aims to harness entrepreneurial potential and pave the way for sustained economic growth.

