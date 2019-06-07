Minister Chasi axes ZESA board

The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Advocate Fortune Chasi has fired the entire ZESA board, which assumed office less than three months ago.

Minister Chasi confirmed the development to the ZBC News, saying he made the decision after noting that the board was failing to appreciate the dire situation in which the country is in with regards to electricity.

Revealing that the move is strategic as the country is in a dire situation which is affecting key economic activities, Minister Chasi also said ZESA cannot have a board that sits once in a while.

He said the government will soon appoint a board comprising hands-on men and women of integrity and experience.

The fairly new 7-member board which was appointed by Minister Chasi’s predecessor, Dr Joram Gumbo on 20 March this year had former COTTCO Managing Director, Mr Collins Chihuri as the chair, with other board members being Ms Jacqueline Sande, Mr Trust Chifamba, Mr Hussein Omar, Mrs Cathrine Befura, Mr Thomas Timire and Engineer Benson Munyaradzi, who represented the Energy and Power Development ministry.

The board had been tasked with overseeing the re-bundling process and also ensuring that the power utility is managed as one entity.