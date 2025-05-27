Mining Chaos Rages On as Chitando Moans Instead of Governing

Spread the love

HARARE – At last week’s Chamber of Mines AGM, the most significant gathering of Zimbabwe’s mining industry, Mines Minister Winston Chitando launched into a tirade about illegal mining practices, environmental destruction, and investor misconduct.

His fiery speech was met with applause — but also bewilderment. After all, Chitando, according to NewZwire wasn’t an outsider calling for reform; he’s the very official tasked with fixing the mess he was decrying.

From illegal granite operations in Mutoko to environmental degradation in coalfields, the Minister painted a grim picture: roads obliterated, landscapes scarred, communities neglected. “It’s a sorry sight. That has to stop,” Chitando declared. Yet these are issues that have festered under his watch.

In a dramatic moment, he warned: “Without any doubt, it has now come to a stage whereby if you violate the environment, you lose your mining title.” He promised a new phase of the Responsible Mining Initiative, supposedly to be launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July. Phase One? No one knows what came of it — its outcomes remain unpublished.

Chitando’s indignation was not limited to environmental violations. He chastised miners for ignoring local procurement laws, highlighting how foreign investors were muscling into sectors reserved for Zimbabweans, like transport. “We now have a situation where investors that aren’t local, without authorisation, go into the transport sector,” he said. Yet again, the finger he pointed outwards should perhaps have turned inward.

Companies like Zimplow have long raised the alarm over such practices. In its latest financials, Zimplow reported that Chinese-owned mines, which now represent about 80% of all operations, source almost exclusively from Chinese suppliers — squeezing out local businesses and creating further economic imbalance.

Despite his grievances, Chitando already holds the legal authority to act. Zimbabwe’s 1961 Mines and Minerals Act, though outdated, empowers him to revoke licences from operators who breach environmental laws. He also oversees a network of Mining Commissioners and Inspectors, but these officials are often hamstrung by political interference and corruption.

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has attempted enforcement, issuing stop orders against illegal riverbed mining. Yet, such mining persists in areas like Mazowe — often under the protection of politically connected actors. Even ZANU-PF, at its most recent party congress, called for the cancellation of licences in illegal mining zones. But little has changed.

Communities, especially in Penhalonga and Dinde, continue to suffer as unauthorised prospecting and destructive extraction operations expand. In Mutoko, granite mines are edging dangerously close to homes. While miners are required to contribute a share of their earnings to community development, there is little transparency about where these funds go — and the Ministry of Mines rarely offers an explanation.

Chitando may be right to highlight the problems. But as the official in charge, frustration is no substitute for enforcement.

As one mining executive put it after the AGM, “Even the worst referee doesn’t just shout at the players — they blow the whistle and show red cards.”

Minister Chitando, the nation has heard enough speeches. The country doesn’t need complaints from the regulator; it needs regulation. Don’t just narrate the problem — fix it.

