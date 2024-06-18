Meikles Limited Reports Robust Performance with 102% Revenue Increase

Spread the love

HARARE — Meikles Limited continues to demonstrate impressive financial health, posting a substantial 102% increase in revenue for the annual period ending February 2024. The company’s strong liquidity position and improved financial ratios highlight a positive year for the conglomerate.

Presenting the performance, Meikles Limited chairperson John Moxon revealed that the company ended the year on a high note. “At the end of the reporting period, the group had strong liquidity levels, including US$13.8 million in cash. The current assets ratio was 2.31 times, up from 1.74 times the previous year. The debt-to-equity ratio improved to 3% from 9% the previous year.”

Profit after tax surged to ZWL 469.5 billion from ZWL 88.6 billion the previous year. The effective tax rate was notably high at 45.5%, compared to the statutory rate of 24.7%, primarily due to the disallowed intermediated money transfer tax amounting to ZWL 114 billion.

Group revenue for the period soared to ZWL 10.4 trillion, doubling the previous year’s ZWL 5.2 trillion. This 102% increase was driven by growth across all segments, with the gross profit margin holding steady at 22.8% despite volatility in goods prices caused by exchange rate fluctuations.

The Supermarkets segment saw TM Pick n Pay revenue grow by 102% to ZWL 10.4 trillion. However, units sold for the year declined by 4.8%, attributed to uncompetitive USD pricing in formal retail and depressed consumer demand. Informal players, utilizing higher exchange rates, gained a competitive edge. Despite this, the second half of the financial year saw a recovery, reducing the full-year deficit from 10% at mid-year to 4.8%.

In the hospitality segment, revenue increased by 53% in USD terms, driven by an 8% rise in room occupancy to 37% and a 15% increase in the average room rate.

The Property segment also reported positive results, with revenue increasing by 30% in USD terms. This reflects the benefits of refurbishing several properties. Profit after tax in this segment improved dramatically to ZWL 40.7 billion, up from a loss of ZWL 7.8 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Moxon emphasized the group’s focus on adapting to evolving economic conditions, including the introduction of the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold. “The group will continue with the planned development projects, primarily in the supermarket and properties segments,” he said.

Meikles Limited’s robust performance and strategic focus on growth and adaptation position it well for continued success in the challenging economic landscape of Zimbabwe.

