Mbudzi Roundabout to be functional before December 2022:Minister Mhona

HARARE – Government says construction of the Mbudzi Roundabout Interchange is already in motion, with contractors now on site.

Speaking on ZBC’s Current Affairs Programme Face the Nation, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Honourable Felix Mhona revealed that actual construction works will begin in December and expected to be completed within 12 months.

Honourable Mhona said those who had built illegal structures on areas set aside for the project are in the process of vacating after being given notices by the local authority.

As we speak constructors are on site mobilising their camp and those who had set themselves up illegally have already started demolishing their structures. We are mandated through the Roads Act to give 30 day’s notice of demolition to those who had settled illegally so we will follow due diligence. We want the roundabout to synchronise with the road in terms of flow. Under normal circumstances it takes 18 months to construct such infrastructure but we will take just 12 months. So, before December 2022 the roundabout will be functional.

He also highlighted that his ministry is in the process of creating detour roads which will be used during the construction period.

Minister Mhona assured the nation that funding for the project has been secured and once construction begins there will be no obstructions until completion.