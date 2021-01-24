Masiyiwa’s fortune drops to US$1.1 billion from US$2.3 billion

Zimbabwean billionaire philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa is Africa’s 17th richest person this year, according to Forbes magazine’s latest billionaire rankings.

Masiyiwa, a self-made magnate who earned his fortune in telecommunications, has a net worth US$1.2 billion.

Due to inconsistent currency policy, Masiyiwa’s fortune fell to US$1.1 billion in 2020 from US$2.3 billion in January 2019.

There are only 18 billionaires on the continent, reports Forbes.

Nigerian cement tycoon Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest, at US$12.1 billion.