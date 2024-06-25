Mangudya Urges ZESA to Address Power Cuts Urgently

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) Chief Executive John Mangudya has called on the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) to take immediate action to resolve the ongoing power cuts affecting the nation.

Speaking at a recent event, Mangudya emphasized the urgent need for ZESA to implement effective solutions to mitigate the frequent power outages that have been disrupting both residential and commercial activities. He highlighted the critical role that a stable power supply plays in economic growth and development.

“ZESA must find an urgent solution to the current power cuts,” Mangudya stated. “Reliable electricity is essential for the functioning of our economy and the well-being of our citizens.”

The persistent power cuts have raised concerns among businesses and households alike, with many calling for more robust and sustainable measures to ensure a consistent power supply. Mangudya’s remarks underscore the urgency of addressing these challenges to support Zimbabwe’s economic stability and growth.

ZESA is expected to respond to these concerns with a detailed plan outlining the steps it will take to enhance the reliability of the power supply and reduce the frequency of outages.

