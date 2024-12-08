Major crackdown on smuggling launched

Spread the love

A MULTI-AGENCY operation targeting small businesses and cross-border transporters involved in smuggling and unethical business practices last week saw the authorities impound dozens of vehicles, including buses and haulage trucks, and confiscate illicit goods such as foodstuffs and second-hand clothes.

The operation, led by a high-level task force on business malpractices established by Cabinet earlier this year, is geared towards curbing smuggling, which the authorities believe is undermining local industries and threatening consumer welfare.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is spearheading the task force, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the Consumer Protection Commission and other law-enforcement agencies.

The crackdown is aimed at stopping the influx of illicit goods flooding local markets.

The authorities are also targeting businesses engaging in practices such as using parallel market exchange rates and selling counterfeit, underweight or unlabelled goods.

To enforce compliance, the authorities have set up 24-hour roadblocks along highways leading into all major cities, with multi-agency teams inspecting vehicles suspected of transporting smuggled goods.

Retail outlets are also being subjected to impromptu inspections, where shop owners are being asked to provide documentation to prove their stock was imported legally.

Those unable to comply face steep fines and seizure of goods.

The operation is set to intensify during the festive season, a period when smuggling activity often peaks.

Zimbabwean expatriates returning home are known to bring goods that evade customs duty, exacerbating the challenges faced by local manufacturers.

Though the exact number of those who have been caught in the blitz could not be established, sources say dozens of cross-border transporters had their vehicles, including buses and haulage trucks, impounded last week.

Responding to an inquiry from The Sunday Mail, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube said the exercise was meant to protect local industries.

“This is a critical issue, and we want to deal with the smuggling which is negatively impacting local businesses, and the Government is losing revenue,” he said.

In a statement, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the task force was geared towards promoting ethical business practices and safeguarding the economy.

“Government, through this task force, is utilising a whole-of-Government approach to address the rampant business malpractices, which have a negative impact on consumer welfare,” he said.

“Such malpractices also pose a very serious threat to the viability of our local manufacturing industry, thus affecting employment levels and job creation.

“The business malpractices include rampant currency manipulation, use of uncalibrated and unassized fraudulent scales, sale of second-hand clothes, smuggled, counterfeit, underweight and unlabelled goods, among many other offences.

“This is highly unacceptable and, as Government, we cannot allow it to continue unchecked.

“In light of this background, Government has constituted the Taskforce on Business Malpractices to invigorate surveillance and enforcement efforts aimed at curbing these business malpractices.

“The task force teams will, therefore, include, inter alia, tax authorities, law-enforcement authorities, immigration officials, local authorities, consumer protection bodies, small to medium enterprises authorities, as well as the monetary authorities.

“The primary objective of the compliance inspections is to ensure businesses operate in accordance with established laws, regulations and industry standards, thereby safeguarding consumer welfare and maintaining a level playing field for all business players.”

The Government, he added, will restore order and ensure organised commerce, sanity and stability in the market.

“Inspections will be conducted through a combination of on-site spot visits, document reviews and stakeholder interviews.

“Businesses found non-compliant will receive guidance on remedial actions and may face prosecutions and penalties for non-compliance,” he added.

“In line with existing laws, all expired and fake products will be confiscated forthwith. The business sector is, therefore, advised to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves. Forewarned is indeed forearmed!”

In a statement, Zimra said it was mandatory for travellers and cross-border traders to declare all goods at ports of entry.

“This includes items purchased abroad, personal belongings and any goods intended for commercial purposes.

“Failure to declare goods can lead to significant legal and financial consequences,” it said.

“Travellers may be required to present proof of their customs declaration at roadblocks conducted by the authorities.

“The roadblocks are part of the post-clearance audit process to ensure compliance with customs regulations.”

Penalties for non-declaration, said Zimra, can include fines, seizure of goods and possible imprisonment in serious cases.

“Non-declaration also contributes to significant revenue losses for the Government,” it added.

Presenting the 2025 National Budget, Prof Ncube decried the proliferation of smuggled goods in the market.

“High incidences of smuggling undermine initiatives to enhance local production, value chains, as well as employment creation,” he said.

“Smuggling also creates an uneven playing field between locally produced and legally imported products, undermines Government revenue, promotes illicit activities and discourages investment, hence the need to review the current anti-smuggling strategies.

“In addition, smuggling is a threat to public health and safety as smuggled goods, in particular, food items, medicines and alcohol are not subject to health and safety controls.

“Whereas Government recently introduced drones at ports of entry with a view to combat smuggling, it has become necessary to introduce complementary measures, as smuggled goods continue to flood the market.”

