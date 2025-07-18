Maize-meal prices tumble

Spread the love

MAIZE-MEAL prices have plummeted in most shops across Manicaland, with a 27 percent drop from US$7,50 to around US$5,50, following a bumper harvest that will ensure cereal security for the next 12 months in most districts in the province.

This publication has established that the ongoing harvesting period, nearing completion, has led to a significant reduction in maize-meal prices at various selling points in the province.

Maize prices have also decreased, with a bucket now costing around US$5 at vegetable markets and grinding mills, down from higher prices of between US$7 and US$10 charged previously.

This price drop is attributed to the increased availability of maize in the province.

According to the 2024-2025 Summer Season Second Round Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report (CLAFA-Two), several districts in Manicaland are expected to be cereal sufficient in the coming months.

Chipinge, Chimanimani, Mutasa, Nyanga and Makoni districts are projected to be cereal sufficient for the next 10 to 12 months, while Buhera and Mutare are expected to be cereal sufficient for the next seven to nine months, but may require supplementary food aid later in the year.

The CLAFA-Two provides a comprehensive assessment of crops, livestock, and fisheries, consolidating the outcomes of the initial Crop and Livestock Assessment (CLAFA).

Manicaland Provincial Director of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Mr Nhamo Mudada said the yields projected in CLAFA-Two have since been confirmed.

“We have verified the estimated yields as indicated in CLAFA-Two. For all other crops, we have completed the assessment. I can safely say we are almost 100 percent complete. We are left with cotton, maize and root crops – sweet potatoes and cassava. These crops, as you might be aware, are left in-situ, and we normally harvest them when we are ready for the market or when we want to consume them,” he said, adding that the bean crop has reached maturity stage in most areas and harvesting has since commenced.

“The bean crop is now reaching physiological maturity in most fields now. Harvesting as commenced in some areas,” he said.

According to the CLAFA Two, the area planted with maize increased from 1 728 897ha in the 2023/24 season to 1 839 373ha in the 2024/25 season, a 6,4 percent increase and marginally above the target of 1 800 000ha.

Of the 1 839 373ha, some 16 547ha of maize were planted after January 2025.

The area planted to traditional grains increased by seven percent to 434 374ha from 405 116 hectares planted last year, and is four percent above the target.

The CLAFA 2 reads: “The pearl millet planted area increased to 251 265 hectares, a 29 percent rise from 194 232 hectares last year, but is still nine percent below the target.

“Based on this CLAFA 2 assessment, maize production is estimated at 2,293,556mt. Traditional grain production is estimated to be 634 650mt, being sorghum, pearl millet and finger millet: 436 784mt, 188 261mt and 9 605mt, respectively.

“Total cereal production is expected to be 2 928 206mt. The national cereal balance to March 2026 comprises stocks held in the strategic grain reserve at GMB and the current season’s production. The various consumption scenarios are shown, with the 7,7kg/person/month being the 2017 actual consumption for Zimbabwe as determined by ZimStat. The 2024-25 production season generally experienced a delayed start.”

The report notes that the rainfall pattern improved later in the season.

“A normal to below normal rainfall pattern was experienced from October to November 2024, influenced by a weak La Niña. However, a transition into a stronger La Niña phase in the second half of the season resulted in more favourable rainfall, providing optimal conditions for planting and growth of crops.

“The effective rains in November 2024 significantly improved soil moisture levels, enabling most of the farmers to commence planting. Consequently, most Pfumvudza crops were planted in November 2024 (40 percent) and December 2024 (41 percent), with a smaller portion of crops planted later in January 2025 (19 percent).

“However, the crops planted during the month of November 2024 faced germination and crop establishment challenges due to insufficient soil moisture, further exacerbated by sporadic short-lived heat waves in some parts of the country. As a result, most affected farmers opted to replant in December 2024 when rainfall improved,” reads part of the report.

As the season progressed from mid-December 2024 into January 2025, there was a notable shift in rainfall amounts, distribution and frequency across the country.

Rainfall activity became more widespread, and precipitation events became more frequent.

The second half of the season was largely influenced by the impact of Tropical Depression Cyclone Chido, which triggered prolonged and intense wet spells in many parts of the country.

The southern regions of the country experienced the most extreme weather conditions, with heavy and persistent rainfall leading to significant flooding during the first dekad ending January 10, 2025 and second dekad ending January 20.

Low-lying areas near water bodies such as rivers, streams, and dams were particularly vulnerable. However, the southern region later experienced dry periods in the last dekad ending January 31. – Herald

