Local govt Ministry says Local Authorities operating without audited books

Spread the love

LOCAL Government and Public Works Minister, Winston Chitando, said as of January this year, an analysis of budgets has shown that most local authorities are operating without audited books of account, with some having last audited their accounts in 2019.

Also shocking and disturbing is the fact that some local authorities have been in salary arrears for as long as 10 months.

The minister underscored the need to have updated accounts in place for municipalities, towns and rural councils to be credit-worthy and apply for infrastructure development loans, which most are failing to qualify for.

“Colleagues, it is very important to have audited accounts, we have some here who last had those accounts in 2019, yet we are here wining and dining. When His Excellency spoke about the valuation of land and master plans, it was to say let us tighten our balance sheets,” said Chitando.

“As we improve service delivery, each local authority should be bankable, but the sad reality is that most of you are not bankable because the accounts are not up to date and in some cases, the balance sheet is weak yet sitting on good land, which is not even in the balance sheet as it is not being utilised to its full value to generate the necessary income,” he added.

Addressing chief executive officers and chairpersons of the 60 Rural District Councils (RDCs) in the country in Bulawayo during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) Chitando said in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Call to action, no compromise to service delivery” blueprint, which was launched in November last year, there have been clear do’s and don’ts before approval of budgets and most local authorities have been found wanting.

The minister said local authorities must up their game and be in a position for the government to facilitate them to get short, medium and long-term funding to improve service delivery, which can only be possible if they have audited accounts and projections of income and expenditure as outlined in the blueprint.

He castigated CEOs and chairpersons for failing to meet minimum good corporate governance standards, before revealing that only 23 out of 92 local authorities have had their budgets approved.

“There is more work to be done in a lot of budgets presented to us. In the next two weeks, you shall be getting the approval on budgets, but there are some that have been totally rejected while some are getting conditional acceptance,” he said.

On workers’ welfare, Chitando said in some cases, councils were paying employees net salaries, but not remitting statutory payments such as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and National Social Security Authority (NSSA) deductions.

As the country moves towards an upper middle-income economy, it is very vital for all local authorities to think outside the box to increase revenue generation instead of relying on increasing rates on already suffering citizens, said the minister. – NewZim

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...