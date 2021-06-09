Local bus assembly begins operations

Zimbabwe is set to assemble buses starting this year after a bus operating organisation and manufacturing entity signed an agreement today.

The development is expected to save foreign currency, create jobs for the industry, thus giving impetus to Government’s National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030.

Amalgamated Bus Industries and Bus Assemblies in Zimbabwe signed an agreement that will result in them procuring kits for the manufacturing of buses for both the local and regional market.

It is envisaged that 500 buses will be assembled for the local market for the next 12 months while exploring requirements for the region.

The event was attended by Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Mike Madiro who commended the firms for driving Government’s thrust to have a private sector led economy.