Kuvimba Appoints New CEO to Spearhead Growth

The country’s largest mining conglomerate, Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), has announced the appointment of Trevor Barnard as its new substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December.

By Tina Musonza

Barnard’s appointment comes at a critical time as KMH seeks to expand its operations and consolidate its position as a leader in Zimbabwe’s mining sector. With over two decades of experience in the mining industry, Barnard brings a wealth of expertise in operational efficiency, strategic leadership, and stakeholder engagement.

In a statement released by the company, Kuvimba’s board expressed confidence in Barnard’s ability to drive the company’s vision forward. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Trevor Barnard as the new CEO of Kuvimba Mining House. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership acumen align with our strategic goals of fostering sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder value,” the statement read.

Kuvimba Mining House has been a key player in Zimbabwe’s economy, with investments spanning gold, nickel, and platinum mining, among other minerals. The company has also contributed significantly to employment creation and foreign currency generation, making it a cornerstone of the country’s economic recovery efforts.

Speaking on his appointment, Barnard expressed optimism about the company’s future and reiterated his commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in mining operations. “I am honoured to join Kuvimba Mining House at such a pivotal moment. Together with the team, I aim to harness our potential and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship and community development,” he said.

The announcement has been met with optimism in the mining sector, with analysts predicting that Barnard’s leadership could usher in a new era of growth for KMH. Industry insiders highlighted that his international experience could open doors for further foreign investment and technological advancement in Zimbabwe’s mining industry.

Kuvimba Mining House has been at the centre of government-led efforts to revitalise the mining sector, which is a critical pillar of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 economic blueprint. The company is expected to play a leading role in achieving the government’s ambitious target of a US$12 billion mining industry by 2025.

As Barnard takes the helm, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how his leadership shapes the future of KMH and its impact on Zimbabwe’s mining and economic landscape.

