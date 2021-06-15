Kunaka leaves Fidelity Printers and Refiners

FIDELITY Printers and Refiners general manager Mr Fradreck Kunaka has left the country’s sole gold buyer and exporter following the expiry of his term.

At present, Fidelity Printers and Refiners, which is a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is undergoing restructuring to create two units whose mandates would be on gold refining and printing, and minting.

Speaking by telephone, Mr Kunaka confirmed his departure at Fidelity last week.

“Yes, it is true I left last week following the expiry of my term. I have been general manager at Fidelity for the past five years and on the sixth year, I was the acting CEO (Chief Executive Officer,” he said.

Mr Kunaka has served Fidelity for over 20 years in various capacities. –