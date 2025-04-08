KLM-Martinair Cargo Scales Down African Operations, Drops Harare Route

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – KLM-Martinair Cargo has significantly reduced its African freighter services with the launch of the 2025 summer schedule, withdrawing entirely from the Harare route and scaling back operations in Johannesburg and Nairobi.

The Dutch airline has cut its weekly freighter flights to Johannesburg (JNB) and Nairobi (NBO) from five to three. Meanwhile, Harare (HRE), previously served by Martinair’s Boeing 747 freighters, has been completely removed from the carrier’s African network.

According to sources within the company, the decision to exit the Zimbabwean market stems from persistently low cargo volumes, insufficient maintenance and technical support at HRE, and a broader strategic realignment of its global freighter operations.

“We faced operational challenges in Harare, including frequent 48-hour delays, last-minute cancellations, and constant schedule changes, all of which severely disrupted service,” said Pim de Wit, Managing Director of Harare-based Tiger Freight.

Shift in Focus to High-Growth Markets

Some of Martinair’s B747 aircraft have been redeployed from Africa and Latin America to support the rapidly growing e-commerce trade between China and Europe. As a result, freighter flights to Hong Kong via Dubai (DWC) have increased to six per week, underscoring the carrier’s focus on high-yield routes.

Gerard Roelfzema, Cargo Press Relations Officer at Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo, explained that regional imbalances in cargo flows were affecting operational efficiency.

“Southbound cargo demand into South Africa remains limited, while the rising demand for perishables to the Middle East continues to put pressure on capacity to Europe,” Roelfzema noted. “Despite these challenges, we remain committed to Africa through optimised freighter services to Johannesburg and Nairobi, alongside ample bellyhold capacity on Air France and KLM passenger flights.”

Zimbabwe’s Logistics Sector Seeks Alternatives

Following KLM-MP Cargo’s departure, Tiger Freight is working on contingency plans to avoid service disruptions. Among the proposed solutions is a potential partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to offer connections from Harare to Addis Ababa, with further freighter links to Europe.

For now, Air France’s freighter operations remain unchanged from the winter schedule, continuing to provide cargo solutions across its network.

