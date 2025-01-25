KLM Ends Freight Operations to Harare Amid Operational Shifts

Spread the love

HARARE – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced it will cease freighter operations to Harare starting in April 2025. The decision, attributed to operational constraints and strategic shifts in the airline’s priorities, has raised concerns among Zimbabwean businesses that rely heavily on air freight for their exports.

KLM’s move comes as the airline reallocates resources to high-demand routes, particularly those serving China. This reorganisation has added strain to its global network, causing delays and cancellations, including the discontinuation of the Harare route. Harare’s short flight leg, combined with a lack of local maintenance facilities and unstable freight volumes, were cited as factors influencing the decision.

The impact is expected to be significant for Zimbabwean exporters, particularly those in the horticulture industry preparing shipments for Valentine’s Day and other key trade periods. However, Tiger Freight, a logistics company affected by the move, has assured its clients that measures are being taken to mitigate the disruption. The company is exploring collaborations with alternative carriers and has secured additional capacity to ensure continuity of services.

While temporary solutions have been put in place, the cessation of KLM’s operations highlights long-standing challenges in Zimbabwe’s logistics sector. The absence of adequate infrastructure and support for international freight carriers has made it increasingly difficult for the country to maintain stable and reliable air cargo links.

As Zimbabwean exporters brace for longer transit times and potential cost increases, logistics providers are urging the government and stakeholders to address the systemic issues that continue to hinder the country’s competitiveness in global markets. Tiger Freight’s Managing Director, Pim de Wit, expressed confidence that alternative arrangements would alleviate immediate concerns but emphasised the need for long-term strategies to stabilise Zimbabwe’s freight industry.

The decision serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in the country’s trade logistics, underscoring the importance of infrastructure development and operational efficiency to attract and retain international carriers.

