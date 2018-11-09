KFC reopens in Zimbabwe after month-long economic closure

Harare – KFC reopened its outlets in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare on Friday after closing its stores about a month ago citing pressures on the Zimbabwean economy.

On Friday morning the American fast food restaurant chain posted on Facebook that it was “excited to announce that we will be reopening our restaurants across Zimbabwe” on November 9. KFC has about four outlets in Harare, one in Bulawayo and another in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

“To our restaurant teams – welcome home. To our loyal customers, we look forward to creating more Finger Lickin’ Good moments with you!” KFC Zimbabwe said.

KFC Africa had announced on October 11 that it took the decision “to temporarily close our restaurants in Zimbabwe as we are unable to continue to trade due to the current pressure on the country’s economy”.

Many visitors to the KFC outlet in central Harare on Friday quickly turned back after discovering that prices had increased. One of the products, a Hawaiian Twister, has increased in price from below $5 before the month-long shutdown to $9. A two-piece chicken and chips meal now costs $9.

“This is beyond my reach, its way more expensive,” said one prospective female clinet after discovering the prices had gone up.