Kariba Power Crisis Highlights Need for Energy Diversification in Zambia and Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS – A drastic drop in water levels at the Kariba Dam, the world’s largest man-made reservoir, has plunged Zambia and Zimbabwe into prolonged power outages, underscoring the need for energy diversification.

Zambia’s Energy Minister, Makozo Chikote, stressed the urgency of the situation during an energy summit in Victoria Falls on Monday, stating that reliance on hydropower had exposed the vulnerabilities of the region’s energy supply.

“This over-dependence on hydropower has exposed the vulnerability of our energy mix,” Chikote said. “This crisis has been a wake-up call, compelling us to explore alternative energy sources.”

Severe Drought Worsens Energy Shortage

The Kariba Dam supplies the bulk of electricity for Zambia and Zimbabwe, but a severe drought has depleted water levels to critical lows. According to the Zambezi River Authority, water available for power generation has plummeted to 2.4% of usable capacity, compared to 15.5% a year ago.

This sharp decline has reduced Kariba’s power output to just 10% of its 1,050-megawatt installed capacity. The resulting energy deficit has led to hours-long blackouts, severely affecting key industries such as mining and agriculture, and stalling economic growth in both nations.

Calls for Alternative Energy Solutions

In response to the crisis, Zambia is accelerating its investment in solar energy. “We are prioritising solar power as a sustainable solution to address this energy shortfall,” Chikote said.

Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, also called for collaborative efforts to develop large-scale solar farms. Speaking at the summit, he highlighted the potential for such projects to meet domestic energy demands and generate surplus power for regional export.

“These initiatives will not only enhance our national energy security but also position both nations as key players in the regional energy market,” Chiwenga said.

Regional Impact and Future Outlook

The energy crisis has amplified calls for Southern African nations to diversify their power generation portfolios. Experts suggest that a combination of solar, wind, and thermal power could reduce reliance on hydropower and build resilience against climate-induced disruptions.

The summit concluded with commitments from both governments to expedite renewable energy projects and explore partnerships with private investors.

As Zambia and Zimbabwe confront the immediate challenges posed by the Kariba Dam crisis, the long-term focus is shifting toward sustainable energy solutions that promise greater stability and economic growth for the region.

Source: Bloomberg

