Invictus Identifies New Gas Prospects in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin

Invictus Energy Ltd. has completed a prospectivity review of the eastern Cabora Bassa basin in Zimbabwe, identifying eight key prospects in its Exclusive Prospecting Orders (EPOs) 1848 and 1849. Invictus said in a media release that the EPOs hold a total of 2.9 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas and 184,000 barrels of condensate.

Invictus said it will now focus its exploration drilling campaign on testing the eastern gas prospectivity in the Musuma prospect, which is estimated to hold 1.17 Tcf of gas. This operation is an addition to further appraisal drilling in the Mukuyu gas field.

“We’re extremely pleased with the results from the CB23 seismic survey which has identified material prospectivity in the eastern portion of our acreage. Exploration success at these prospects would prove up a further material play within Invictus’ acreage”, said Managing Director Scott Macmillan. “This would also assist with unlocking additional significant value in the portfolio and ultimately aligns with the Company’s early gas monetization strategy”.

The company previously found new potential drilling sites in the east section of the basin in the Dande Formation. Invictus completed additional work to develop these and other potential drilling sites in the deeper Pebbly Arkose (Upper Triassic) and Angwa (Lower-Mid Triassic) formations. This work aims to assess the expected volumes of gas and identify the best sites for drilling. The interpretation of the 2023 2D (CB23) seismic survey data revealed multiple drilling sites with significant potential for gas at different levels of the rock layers, Invictus said.

The targets’ relatively shallow depths and, in some cases, stacked prospective intervals can be tested with simple vertical wells, Invictus said.

As a holder of an 80 percent share in the Cabora Bassa project, Invictus’ net share of prospective resources would amount to 2.3 Tcf of natural gas and 147,000 bbl of condensate, according to the company.

The prospects in the eastern portion of Invictus’ exploration portfolio are added to the prospective gas resource in Basin Margin prospects. The Basin Margin play will be further evaluated by Invictus to select additional drilling campaign targets.

Source: Rig Zone

