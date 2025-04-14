Invictus Energy to Drill High-Impact Well in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin

Spread the love

HARARE – Invictus Energy Limited has announced plans to drill a high-impact exploration well, Musuma-1, in the Cabora Bassa Basin—marking a strategic move beyond the company’s Mukuyu gas-condensate discovery area in northern Zimbabwe.

The Australian-listed energy firm revealed that the Musuma-1 well targets an estimated 1.2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate. Drilling operations are expected to commence in the second half of 2025.

This development is part of Invictus Energy’s broader exploration campaign aimed at unlocking Zimbabwe’s hydrocarbon potential. The company holds a 360,000-hectare exploration licence in the Cabora Bassa Basin, which encompasses the promising Mukuyu gas field and several additional Basin Margin prospects.

In a move to enhance operational efficiency and investor confidence, Invictus is currently working with the Zimbabwean Government to unify the Petroleum Exploration Development and Production Agreement (PEDPA) and the Petroleum Production Sharing Agreement (PPSA). The unified framework is expected to simplify administrative processes, improve regulatory clarity, and bolster project governance.

Invictus Energy’s ongoing efforts in Zimbabwe place the country on the regional energy map, potentially reducing southern Africa’s dependence on imported hydrocarbons.

The Musuma-1 well will be a key milestone in the company’s exploration strategy, and investors are keeping a close watch on AU:IVZ stock as momentum builds around this next phase of development.

Source: Tip Ranks

