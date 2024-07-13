Invictus Energy Nears Production Sharing Agreement with Zimbabwe Government

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Invictus Energy, the Australian firm that discovered significant gas deposits in northern Zimbabwe last year, is on the brink of finalizing a Petroleum Production Sharing Agreement (PPSA) with the Zimbabwean government.

This agreement is set to guarantee the state a 40% share of the hydrocarbons extracted, marking a pivotal development in the country’s energy sector.

In late 2022, Invictus Energy announced the discovery of additional gas deposits in both the upper and lower Angwa geological formations within their licensed area. The Mukuyu-2 discoveries, located 7 kilometers from Mukuyu-1 and 450 meters up-dip, have confirmed the vast potential of the Mukuyu fields in the Mbire District of Mashonaland Central Province.

The Mukuyu-1 well, which encountered technical challenges preventing the recovery of oil/gas samples as required by Australian regulatory authorities, was eventually declared a successful discovery following the evaluation of data from Mukuyu-2. These findings have provided Invictus with substantial potential for further discoveries within its 360,000-hectare acreage in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

In addition to the Mukuyu fields, Invictus holds permits for blocks in Muzarabani, close to the current sites of the condensate gas discoveries. These developments have prompted the company to prepare for a new round of activities, including well tests at Mukuyu-2 and further drilling of appraisal wells across its portfolio.

Scott MacMillan, Managing Director of Invictus Energy, highlighted the accelerated pace of negotiations since the appointment of Dr. John Mangudya as CEO of the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF). Mangudya, the former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, was appointed to lead MIF in May this year. MIF is Invictus’s license partner in the Cabora Bassa project.

MacMillan emphasized that the PPSA would ensure a fair share of resources for the government while securing long-term interests for the company. “The PPSA is the final piece of legislation desired by the company to provide a long-term fiscal and legal agreement to govern the project for the next few decades,” MacMillan said, briefing shareholders recently.

He added that Zimbabwe’s fiscal regime for oil and gas, which includes a 2% royalty on gas and corporate tax, is among the most attractive globally, akin to South Africa and Namibia. The PPSA aims to provide the country with a fair share of its resources through production sharing, ensuring benefits not only from profits but also from the product itself.

The PPSA is expected to bring significant economic and social benefits to Zimbabwe. According to MacMillan, it will allow Zimbabweans to enjoy subsidized power and fuel. The country, rich in over 60 extractable minerals, already sees more than 75% of its exports from the extractive sector. The MIF, holding a 10% partnership in the project, will be entitled to the government’s 40% share of production, furthering national interests.

Non-fiscal benefits for Invictus include access to investor funding for project development, as the PPSA provides lenders with assurance regarding stability and rule consistency. “This is a long-term investment enabling us to meet a specific rate of return and address risks suitably,” MacMillan noted.

He also mentioned that several companies were already operating in Zimbabwe’s petroleum sector, including those involved in coal bed methane extraction. The PPSA will align Zimbabwe’s provisions for petroleum resource benefits with regional standards, akin to those in South Africa and Namibia.

The fiscal terms of the PPSA have been agreed upon, with minor implementations underway. MacMillan acknowledged that the delay in finalizing the PPSA was due to the Mutapa Investment Fund not being fully capacitated until recently. However, with Dr. Mangudya now at the helm, progress is being expedited.

Invictus recently held a meeting with Mangudya and his team to accelerate the finalization process. Legal experts are on the ground to ensure the company’s interests are well covered. MacMillan expressed optimism about the PPSA’s completion, emphasizing the vested interest of MIF as a partner in the project.

The Mukuyu field was identified as the second-largest discovery in Sub-Saharan Africa in an upstream review published by global energy research firm Wood Mackenzie last year. Holding an estimated 230 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), Mukuyu is seen as a game-changer for Zimbabwe’s energy landscape.

The finalization of the PPSA between Invictus Energy and the Zimbabwean government marks a critical milestone in the country’s energy sector. With substantial gas discoveries and promising future exploration prospects, the agreement is set to bring significant economic benefits, energy security, and job creation to Zimbabwe. The collaborative efforts of Invictus and the Mutapa Investment Fund underscore a shared vision for leveraging the country’s natural resources for sustainable development.

Source: Business Weekly

