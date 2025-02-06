Innscor secures licence for Colcom solar plant

Spread the love

Innscor Africa has secured a licence to build a solar power plant for its subsidiary, Colcom Foods, joining other private companies investing in alternative energy due to persistent power cuts.

In separate public notices yesterday, Colcom, one of the country’s largest meat processors and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced that a nearly one-megawatt solar power plant will be constructed at Colcom’s premises in Harare’s Workington industrial area.

The licence allows Colcom to generate electricity for “own consumption”.

The solar power plant is expected to lower Colcom’s energy costs and increase its energy independence, reducing reliance on the national grid, which has faced significant challenges in recent years.

In 2018, Innscor acquired all the minority interests in Colcom such that it became a wholly owned subsidiary.

Colcom has since de-listed from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

In recent years Colcom embarked on a substantial phased programme to upgrade its technologies and equipment, install new machinery for new products, refurbish its refrigeration systems and packing line.

Zimbabwean businesses across various sectors are increasingly turning to self-generation as a solution to the country’s persistent power challenges.

Recurring power cuts, often lasting several hours, have significantly impacted productivity and profitability, pushing companies to seek alternative energy sources.

The trend has seen a surge in investment in renewable energy projects, particularly solar, as businesses strive for energy independence and operational stability.

Several prominent companies have taken the lead in this regard.

Caledonia Mining Corporation, for example, has invested in solar power to support its mining operations.

Similarly, Schweppes, a major player in beverages sector, has also embraced solar energy to ensure consistent operations and reduce reliance on the often-unreliable national grid.

Large-scale mining operations like Zimplats and Bikita Minerals have also adopted similar strategies.

Beyond the business sector, households are also increasingly turning to solar energy as a means of mitigating the effects of power cuts.

Solar panels on rooftops have become a common sight in many residential areas, as families seek to maintain essential services like lighting, refrigeration and internet connectivity during outages.

The unreliable power situation in Zimbabwe stems from a combination of factors.

Low water levels at Lake Kariba, a major source of hydroelectric power, have significantly reduced generation capacity.

Coupled with this, frequent breakdowns at the Hwange thermal plant further exacerbate the electricity deficit.

The Government has implemented several measures to address the power crisis, including promoting private sector investment in energy generation with the goal of producing up to 5 000MW.

The initiative aims to achieve national self-sufficiency in power generation and potentially allow for future exports.

Source: Herald

