Innscor Reports Mixed Performance Across Divisions to March 2025

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest food manufacturer, Innscor Africa Limited, has released its trading update for the nine months ending March 2025, showing a varied performance across its diverse business units amid challenging market conditions and operational shifts.

In the Bakery division, volumes increased by 10%, with the company revealing that a new production line is currently being commissioned to further boost output and meet growing demand.

National Foods, one of the country’s leading food producers, recorded a 22% rise in sales volumes, supported by strong consumer uptake across key product categories.

At Colcom, Innscor’s processed meats unit, overall sales rose by a modest 3%. However, the company noted a 10% decline in processed meat products such as bacon and polony, attributing the drop to underperformance in the formal retail sector.

Irvine’s, which operates in the poultry sector, posted steady growth with frozen poultry sales up 4% and table egg volumes increasing by 11%.

The standout performer was Prodairy, which saw volumes surge by 27%. This growth was driven by the strong performance of its Revive brand — particularly Dairy Blend and Maheu — which recorded a combined 34% increase in volumes, buoyed by expanded factory capacity.

Meanwhile, Probottlers faced headwinds, with sales remaining flat. The company cited the impact of the sugar tax and competition from cheaper, unregulated imports, which negatively affected flagship products like Bally House and Fizzi.

On a more upbeat note, Nyathi Beer, Innscor’s traditional beer offering, is said to be on a “strong growth trajectory,” supported by improved distribution and enhanced route-to-market strategies.

However, the animal feeds arm, Profeeds, experienced a 4% decline in volumes, largely due to the collapse of a silo in November 2023. Recovery is now underway, aided by the commissioning of a new stockfeed plant in Bulawayo in November 2024.

Overall, the group’s diversified portfolio helped cushion the impact of sector-specific challenges. Innscor continues to invest in production infrastructure and innovation to navigate Zimbabwe’s complex economic landscape and consumer dynamics.

