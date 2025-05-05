Innscor facilitates cleft lip, palate surgery

Spread the love

Innscor Africa Limited, through its health subsidiary Providence Health and Wellness, has partnered with the Global Cleft and Cranio-Facial Foundation to provide life-changing cleft lip and palate surgeries for children across Zimbabwe, offering hope and healing to families who would otherwise struggle to afford such treatment.

Cleft lip and palate are among the most common congenital abnormalities, occurring in approximately 1 to 2.69 per 1,000 births. Since the launch of the initiative in June 2023, eight surgical camps have been held, providing screening, surgical intervention, and holistic post-operative care to hundreds of children and families.

To date, 263 children have been screened, and 185 admitted for surgery. Of these, 181 underwent successful operations. The most recent camp, held in April 2025, screened 33 children and successfully operated on 24.

“This initiative is about restoring hope,” said Dr Tapiwanashe Kusotera of Providence Health and Wellness. “Our aim is to increase the number and frequency of these surgeries to reach even more families and clear the national backlog. We hope to shift from quarterly camps to bi-monthly operations.”

Dr Paida Gurupira, also from Providence Health, emphasised that the programme goes beyond surgery, offering full support including accommodation, food, diapers, and psychological care – all at no cost to the patient.

“When we say these surgeries are free, we mean it in every sense,” she said. “Most of our patients come from remote districts. They travel long distances with no income or relatives in Harare, so we make sure their entire journey – from travel to recovery – is taken care of.”

Innscor Africa chairman Mr Addington Chinake said the campaign reflects the company’s long-term commitment to socially impactful healthcare.

“We believe in life-changing social responsibility, especially for the underprivileged,” he said. “These camps help children rediscover their voices and smiles – empowering entire families and communities.”

The success stories are deeply moving. Boniface Tshuma from Lower Gweru, whose seven-month-old son Ronald received a successful cleft palate surgery, expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“After Ronald was diagnosed at Gweru Hospital, we didn’t know how we’d afford the procedure,” he said. “But Innscor Africa made everything possible – travel, surgery, medication. It was all covered. We are truly grateful.”

Marry Mugari from Norton shared a similar experience with her two-year-old son, Byron Mugocha.

“We were overwhelmed at first, but Providence Health took care of everything. Not once did I have to buy medication. I hope this programme continues to help more families like ours,” she said.

Innscor Africa’s cleft surgery campaign not only restores smiles – it redefines community healthcare delivery, giving vulnerable children the chance to thrive.

Source – the herald

