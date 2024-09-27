Innscor Calls for Supportive Measures to Boost Zimbabwe Gold Currency Adoption

Spread the love

HARARE – Innscor Africa Limited has expressed cautious optimism regarding the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency while emphasizing that its success hinges on the implementation of additional supportive measures.

In a statement, the conglomerate welcomed the addition of ZiG to Zimbabwe’s multi-currency system but stressed that the initiative would only thrive if users are allowed to seamlessly switch between different currencies.

“Whilst the Group welcomes the addition of the ZiG to the multi-currency basket, the success of this initiative will be dependent on further supportive measures being implemented, which amongst other things, will allow users to seamlessly interchange between currencies,” Innscor stated.

The company added that greater flexibility in currency interchange would lead to broader market acceptance and usage of the new local currency, helping to integrate ZiG more fully into the economy.

As the Zimbabwean government seeks to boost the adoption of the ZiG currency, businesses like Innscor are calling for policies that would enhance liquidity and encourage confidence in the currency’s usability alongside other foreign currencies.