Innscor Africa Battles Power Cuts with High Diesel Use and Green Energy Plans

HARARE – Innscor Africa Limited has revealed it consumed 8.1 million litres of diesel in the past financial year to sustain production amid relentless power cuts plaguing Zimbabwe.

The nation has faced severe electricity shortages, exacerbated by depleting water levels at the Kariba Dam, which have resulted in prolonged outages lasting up to 18 hours daily. This crisis has affected both Zimbabwe and neighbouring Zambia, despite significant investments in power generation infrastructure.

In its latest update, Innscor disclosed that its reliance on diesel generators to counter the power cuts has come at a high financial cost.

“In the year to June, the company used 8.1 million litres of diesel. Of this, 5 million litres was for production processes, and 3 million litres powered generators. Overall diesel usage was 15% lower than the previous year’s 9.6 million litres,” the company stated.

A substantial portion of the diesel is utilised in ovens and boilers, with Bakers Inn identified as the largest consumer.

Shift Towards Green Energy

Amid rising operational costs and power supply challenges, Innscor has outlined an ambitious strategy to transition to renewable energy and reduce its diesel dependence.

“To ease diesel usage, Innscor is implementing several initiatives,” the company announced:

Installing Solar Power: A 4.42MWh solar system is being deployed at the Colcom complex, Natfoods factory in Aspindale, and AMP’s Zimnyama Abattoir.

A 4.42MWh solar system is being deployed at the Colcom complex, Natfoods factory in Aspindale, and AMP’s Zimnyama Abattoir. Switching to Alternative Energy: The company is transitioning to electric and LPG-powered forklifts.

The company is transitioning to electric and LPG-powered forklifts. Expanding Solar-Powered Retail Outlets: Currently, 52 out of 57 Profeeds branches are running on solar energy.

Additionally, the company reported using 119,493 MWh of grid electricity during the financial year, a 19% increase from the previous year.

Power Crisis Persists

Zimbabwe’s power crisis has hampered industrial productivity and economic growth, forcing businesses to seek costly alternatives such as diesel generators. The Kariba Dam, a critical source of hydropower, has been operating at reduced capacity due to low water levels, leaving the country’s energy supply in a precarious state.

Innscor’s efforts to adopt renewable energy underscore the growing need for sustainable solutions in the face of persistent power challenges. These initiatives aim not only to ensure business continuity but also to reduce the environmental and financial impact of heavy diesel consumption.