Initiative to cast spotlight on luminary entrepreneurs

A new initiative aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of prominent figures within Zimbabwe’s business and financial sectors has been officially launched.

Spearheaded by Bulawayo businessman Mr Morris Mpala, the “Series of Honour” seeks to acknowledge individuals who have made significant contributions to shaping the country’s economic landscape.

Mr Mpala, a former bank treasurer, explained that the series was created to address a gap in societal recognition for business leaders.

“We’ve lost some of our outstanding business people without celebrating them properly,” he said.

“This series aims to foster a culture of appreciation that has been lacking outside political celebrations.”

He noted that the recognition has the potential to positively influence the local business climate by encouraging excellence, inspiring young entrepreneurs to pursue their ambitions and reinforcing ethical standards within the community.

It shifts society towards valuing business success and integrity, which can catalyse a more dynamic and resilient economy.

The inaugural series celebrated Mr Nigel Chanakira, founder of Kingdom Holdings, whose innovations in 1994 revolutionised the banking sector during a period dominated by foreign banks.

The second honour was awarded to financial journalist Happiness Zengeni, recognised for her influential reporting and her role in founding two business weekly publications.

Industry leaders and media professionals gathered over the weekend to laud Zengeni’s contributions, with Zimbabwe Stock Exchange CEO Justin Bgoni emphasising the critical role of media in bolstering capital markets.

Top lawyer and Innscor Africa chairman Addington Chinake also praised Zengeni’s insightful commentary and her ability to distinguish fact from fiction in financial reporting.

Other speakers at the oversubscribed event included CIMAS CEO Vulindlela Ndlovu, Investment banker George Manyere and Caledonia Mining executive director Victor Gapare.

Senior journalists, The Herald Operations editor Ruth Butaumocho and The Herald Check Point editor Phyllis Kachere, represented media.

Mr Mpala shared his vision of honouring many more notable figures across the country, hoping to inspire entrepreneurs, promote excellence and instil a culture of appreciation within Zimbabwe’s business community.

As this series progresses, it aims to motivate future generations, bolster ethical standards and celebrate those making impactful contributions to society.

The series will not only recognise individual achievements but also emphasise the interconnectedness of leadership, credible information dissemination and economic development.

