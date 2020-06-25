IMF approves loan for Zimbabwean business

The IMF Executive Board has approved a huge fund to be channelled directly to Zimbabwean SMEs and individual entrepreneurs to assist them to survive the current hard economic times.

Terms of the loan include a repayment period of up to six years with zero interest rate which is what the SMEs needs

To learn more about the loan facility and to apply for the loan follow this link.

The facility was approved by the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday. At the conclusion of the Board discussion, Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair stated: