ILO and SADC Launch Initiative to Improve Working Conditions and Productivity in Construction Sector

Spread the love

HARARE – The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has launched the Strategic Compliance Planning through its Decent Work in Construction Project.

This initiative aims to tackle the persistent issues of poor working conditions, low compliance, and labor productivity in the construction sector.

Recent market systems analyses in Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe have highlighted several key challenges. One major issue is the limited number of labor inspections, with most resources allocated to large-scale public sites, leaving smaller projects and aspects like wage and benefit verification often overlooked. Additionally, there is a significant lack of knowledge about labor rights and regulatory requirements among workers and contractors. A concerning trend has also emerged where occupational health and safety responsibilities are shifted up the supply chain, often absolving main contractors of accountability for on-site accidents.

The Decent Work in Construction Project aims to address these challenges by improving the delivery of labor inspection services through the ILO’s Strategic Compliance Planning approach. This involves developing practical tools such as standard operating procedures, checklists, and inspection guides to enhance the efficiency and impact of administrative procedures.

Furthermore, the Strategic Compliance Planning approach promotes collaboration among labor inspectorates and other stakeholders, including various Ministries. By expanding networks and initiating dialogues on labor law compliance, the project encourages partnerships that facilitate shared learning and joint communication campaigns. This collective effort is crucial for addressing significant compliance issues and implementing effective remediation strategies.

Workshops under the Strategic Compliance Planning approach are scheduled for September and October 2024 in the three pilot countries. These workshops will equip national and local stakeholders with the necessary tools and knowledge to improve compliance in the construction sector. The insights and experiences gained from these pilot workshops will be shared with other SADC member states in November 2024 and beyond.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...