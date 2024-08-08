Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce signs agreement with Zimbabwe, promotes international relations

Spread the love

PEORIA – The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce (ISBCC) is holding its annual conference this week to promote a new collaboration with an African country.

The two-day event is being held at Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria. It featured a series of guest speakers and other activities, giving entrepreneurs and business owners the chance to learn from professionals in their field.

More than 20 local and international companies were there to network and collaborate with chamber members.

ISBCC President and CEO Larry Ivory said this conference is special because they signed an agreement with the country of Zimbabwe with the intention of strengthening global relations.

”African Americans are brothers and sisters from Mother Africa, and it’s important for us to reconnect and find jobs and opportunities,” Ivory said. “It’s the richest continent in the world, with more natural resources in it, but yet the poorest in some cases. We think we can help change that and make it a better place for all of us.”

Conference sessions are going on through 9 p.m. Wednesday and will continue Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Source: (25News Now)

