IDBZ CEO Sakala set to step down

Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) chief executive, Mr Thomas Zondo Sakala is set to step down from his position in August this year, after completing his 10-year term, sources have said.

A seasoned development banker, Mr Sakala assumed the role of CEO at IDBZ in September 2015, succeeding Mr Charles Chikaura.

His appointment marked a return to Zimbabwe after a distinguished career at the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Before joining IDBZ, Mr Sakala served as the AfDB’s vice president for country and regional programmes.

He resigned from the continental bank in 2014 after an impressive 31-year career, to contest the AfDB presidency, garnering the support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc.

The presidency was ultimately won by Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the current head of the AfDB.

Mr Sakala’s extensive experience extends to his membership in the Presidential Advisory Committee.

Throughout his professional journey, he has worked extensively within and alongside African nations.

His long tenure at the AfDB allowed him to cultivate a broad and valuable network of contacts, an asset that has undoubtedly benefitted IDBZ’s resource mobilisation efforts.

During his time as vice-president for programmes at the AfDB, Mr Sakala held significant oversight of the dialogue between the bank and all African countries.

His responsibilities encompassed the co-ordination of the preparation and approval of country and regional strategies and programmes across the continent.

His previous roles at the AfDB include manager of social sector and microfinance projects in East Africa, manager of education projects for North, East and Southern Africa, resident representative in Nigeria, director of reforms implementation, director of programming, budget and strategy, and acting vice president of corporate services.

His departure from IDBZ will mark the end of a significant chapter for the development finance institution.

