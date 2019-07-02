‘I am coming for you’ – Mnangagwa fires warning shot

President Emmerson has fired warning shots at shop owners accusing them of increasing the prices of commodities in their shops.

In a video that ahs gone viral on social media, the President is heard saying, “Tirikukurongerai, yenyu shamhu irikugadzigwa zvakanaka naka kuiswa pamushana, yomboiswa mumvura munomunyu.”

The video has drawn the ire of Zimbabweans who have taken to social media to express their displeasure at the threats that the President made.

South Africa based Political analyst Fortune Mlalazi said the President’s statements were anti-business.

“The President and his government are confused. One moment they say the country must be market driven and at the same time they want to implement command economics,” Mlalazi said. “The kind of threat he issued is against his rhetoric that Zimbabwe is open for business. You are never going to see investors coming to the country if we continue with this kind of talk”

Watch the video below: