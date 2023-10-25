Hwange Unit 7 out for a month for routine service; ZESA confirms increased load shedding

POWER utility ZESA has announced depressed electricity generation due to routine maintenance at its Hwange Unit 7, a 300MW production line synchronised in March this year.

With 300MW of industrial and domestic power taken off the grid, ZESA said Zimbabweans should expect increased load shedding for at least 30 days in which the maintenance is being done.

“ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that it is experiencing depressed generation owing to technical faults, which have recently happened at Hwange Power Station. This occurrence has resulted in increased load shedding,” reads a statement from ZESA.

“We wish to notify stakeholders that the Hwange Unit 7 is scheduled to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the Unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period. This work is expected to be completed within 30 days.”

Constructed by Power China, Hwange 7 and 8 were recently commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as part of efforts to relieve Zimbabweans from acute power shortages.

The country had been experiencing extreme load shedding schedules of as much as eight to 10-hour periods without electricity.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...