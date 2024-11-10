High interest rates choking local currency borrowing — Edgars

Spread the love

LISTED clothing retailer, Edgars Stores Limited has bemoaned high interest rates for choking the local currency debtor’s book on the back of a resilient performance defying the economy’s setbacks.

Presenting the group’s performance for the half year’s period ended July 7 2024 this week, the clothing retailer said the US$ retail debtors’ book closed the half year at USD$10.4 million, representing a 25.3% growth on the prior half year.

“Whilst the ZWL retail debtors’ book closed the half year at ZIG$7,5 million, a 1154.3% increase on the prior half year. The skew reflects the growing dollarisation in the market and the impact of high ZWL interest rates, discouraging borrowings in local currency,” said the company.

During the period, active US$ accounts increased to 82 000, up from 77 000 in prior half year. The increase came on the back of new account opening initiatives as well as account conversion initiatives.

Significant pressures on disposable incomes, resulted in reduced retail volumes. Under the circumstances, food security issues generally take precedence over clothing.

As a result, total group units sold declined by 22.4% from 1.09 million to 0.85 million compared to the same period last year. Revenue decline was contained at 15.4% over the prior half year at USD16.1 million against USD19.0 million in 2023.

Total retail merchandise revenue amounted to USD13.2 million representing a 12.8% decline over the prior half year. ZWL credit sales contributed 93.1% (2023: 51.2%) to ZWL sales, while the USD credit sales contributed 73% (2023: 71%) of total USD sales. The Edgars chain recorded turnover of USD8.3 million, down 5.3% from the prior half year.

Units sold were down 15.37% from 0.44 million. ZWL credit sales contributed 73% (2023: 66%) of ZWL sales, while USD credit sales contributed 71% (2023: 73%) of USD sales.

The group seeks to expand its geographic footprint through the opening of new stores in strategic locations.

“In fulfilment of this drive, we opened a new Edgars Store at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo in March 2024 and a new Jet Store in Harare, at Hogerty Hill Mall.

“To date, three Express Stores aimed at servicing the low-income segment of the market has been opened, selling only for cash. A further five are in the pipeline before close of year. The business will strengthen its store power back-up capabilities to safeguard customer experiences and contain generator costs in the light of projected reduced electricity availability in the outlook period,” the retailer added.

