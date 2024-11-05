Harare’s Iconic Monomotapa Hotel Up for Sale After Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Monomotapa Hotel, the flagship property of African Sun Limited in Harare, has officially been listed for sale. This iconic establishment, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in April, has long been a hallmark of Zimbabwean hospitality, offering prime accommodations in the heart of the capital.

Sources close to the matter reveal that proceeds from the sale are expected to be reinvested across African Sun’s portfolio, funding renovations and strategic upgrades for other properties under its brand. African Sun Limited, a significant player in Zimbabwe’s hospitality industry, is believed to be prioritising the enhancement of its other facilities to maintain competitiveness and meet rising expectations within the sector.

The Monomotapa Hotel, renowned for its distinct architecture inspired by the ancient Kingdom of Monomotapa, stands tall as one of Harare’s most recognisable buildings, located adjacent to the city’s lush Harare Gardens. Over the decades, it has hosted a myriad of international and local guests, including dignitaries, corporate travellers, and tourists, making it a cornerstone in the city’s tourism and hospitality landscape. The decision to sell such a notable asset has sparked interest within the industry, with both local and international investors reportedly eyeing the property for acquisition.

While African Sun has yet to disclose a formal asking price, the decision aligns with broader trends observed in Zimbabwe’s hospitality industry, where companies are re-evaluating portfolios and shifting focus towards flexible and updated offerings to attract a more diversified clientele.

An African Sun spokesperson commented, “The sale of Monomotapa Hotel is a strategic move aimed at refocusing our resources and capitalising on growth opportunities across our other properties. The proceeds will allow us to enhance our service delivery, undertake key refurbishments, and adapt to new hospitality trends that meet the evolving needs of our guests.”

The announcement comes as Zimbabwe’s tourism sector shows signs of recovery post-pandemic, with efforts underway to boost travel and tourism infrastructure across the country. Monomotapa Hotel’s sale represents both a new chapter for the property and a strategic shift for African Sun Limited as it adapts to the changing dynamics of the global and local tourism markets.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...