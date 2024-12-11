Harare’s Cyber City on course

Spread the love

Fifty modern Villas which are part of the Zim Cyber City Project in Mt Hampden are expected to be complete by March next year.

Construction works on the multi-million dollar project continue at the Cyber City in Mt Hampden, with road network, and construction of villas visible.

With his leading motto,” Brnging Dubai life to Zimbabwe,” proprietor of the Zim Cyber City and Special Presidential Investment Advisor, Dr Paul Tungwarara says the technology-inspired exclusive city which is modelled around some of Dubai’s spectacular buildings, will see the completion of the first phase of the project in March next year.

“The first 50 units will be done within the next 3 to 4 months as part of the first phase of the project. These will be inspired by technology which is brought from Dubai and all the materials to be used to build the properties will be produced in Dubai. The motive here is to bring the Dubai Lifestyle in Zimbabwe to ensure that the country attains its vision of an upper middle-income country,” he said.

According to Dr Tungwarara, not only has the project created employment but also resonates with Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income society, with world-class infrastructure.

“This project has created employment to communities within and the Government has accorded the Zim Cyber City its status that is separate from Harare and this is going to be an exclusive city. There won’t be any need for people to travel to Dubai to see some of the sites that attract tourists and the like as they will be here too,” he added.

Sitting on 50,000 square metres, the Zim Cyber City has its own urban status following the government’s smart city concept.

Shopping malls, modern villas and a 40-storey commercial tower unit will be part of the cyber city project that is located close to the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden, another infrastructural development milestone in Zimbabwe.

