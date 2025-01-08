Harare Vendor Arrested for Selling Counterfeit and Expired Grocery Goods

Spread the love

HARARE – Municipal police in Harare have apprehended a vendor, Bornwell Dirwai, at the bustling intersection of Rezende and Robert Mugabe streets for allegedly selling counterfeit and expired groceries disguised as new.

The arrest followed an inspection during which Dirwai was found repackaging expired goods to make them appear fresh. Among the confiscated items were basic commodities such as cooking oil, sugar, and powdered milk. The suspect was taken into custody for further questioning, while the counterfeit products were seized as evidence.

Authorities have issued a stern warning to the public to exercise caution when purchasing goods from unlicensed vendors, highlighting the potential health risks of consuming expired products.

“This is a growing concern. Consumers should always verify the authenticity and expiry dates of items they purchase, especially from informal traders,” said a municipal spokesperson.

Informal Economy and Counterfeit Goods

The rise of counterfeit products reflects broader challenges in Zimbabwe’s informal economy, which has flourished under dollarisation. Vending, once seen as a survival strategy, has evolved into a major economic sector, with tuckshops and street vendors acting as small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

However, this unregulated environment has also given rise to illicit practices. Counterfeit goods—produced using unknown raw materials and questionable methods—have infiltrated the market. These fake brands, often sold at lower prices, appeal to financially strained consumers but pose significant health and safety risks.

Economic Pressures Fuel the Counterfeit Market

Economic hardships and skyrocketing inflation have made basic commodities unaffordable for many Zimbabweans. In response, some vendors resort to illegal practices to maximise profits, including selling expired goods repackaged to look new.

Local residents have expressed frustration over the situation, with some calling for stricter enforcement of food safety regulations.

“The authorities should do more to monitor vendors. People are desperate to make ends meet, but that doesn’t justify endangering lives with fake products,” said Chipo Marufu, a Harare resident.

Municipal police have vowed to increase inspections and crack down on counterfeit goods in an effort to safeguard public health. Meanwhile, Bornwell Dirwai remains in custody as investigations continue.

By tackling counterfeit products head-on, authorities hope to restore public confidence in the informal trading sector, which remains a vital lifeline for many Zimbabweans.

