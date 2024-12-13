Harare Halts Service Station Licensing Amid Corruption Concerns

HARARE – Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has announced the suspension of service station licensing in the capital, following widespread complaints from residents over the rapid proliferation of fuel outlets, particularly in residential areas.

The decision comes amid allegations of corruption within local authorities, with residents expressing concerns that approvals for service stations are being issued without due consideration for environmental and safety standards.

Suspension to Allow Stakeholder Consultations

Mayor Mafume revealed that the city council would engage the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), and other stakeholders to review the licensing process.

“We have ordered that they stop giving any permits for service stations until a meeting is held with EMA, ZERA, and the council to understand what is going on,” Mafume told Business Times.

The council plans to write to stakeholders, including its parent ministry, to organise consultations aimed at improving oversight and transparency in the licensing process.

Officials Defend Licensing Procedures

Despite the suspension, acting Director of Town Planning Samuel Nyabeza defended the proliferation of service stations, citing the growing vehicle population in Harare, which has risen from under one million five years ago to approximately 1.5 million today.

“The process is transparent and involves consultations with experts and neighbours,” Nyabeza stated.

He explained that applications for service station construction require approval from EMA through an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). According to Nyabeza, this process includes thorough reviews of environmental safety, underground water protection, and public safety.

“Before building plans are submitted, the applicant must secure an EIA certificate from EMA. Stakeholders are invited to provide input during this process to ensure comprehensive safety evaluations,” Nyabeza said.

Residents Allege Corruption and Neglect

However, Precious Shumba, Director of the Harare Residents Trust, challenged these claims, asserting that many service stations are being established in unsuitable locations, including residential areas, wetlands, and near hazardous intersections.

“There is a lot of corruption in local authorities, and there is also a lack of monitoring by EMA,” Shumba said.

He argued that environmental impact assessments often yield positive outcomes favouring service station owners, overlooking environmental and safety concerns.

“This poses serious risks in emergencies such as fire outbreaks or fuel leaks that could pollute the environment. The process is riddled with corruption involving councillors and technocrats,” Shumba added.

Environmental and Urban Planning Concerns

The uncontrolled establishment of service stations has raised broader concerns about urban planning and environmental sustainability in Harare. Residents have called for stricter enforcement of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act to prevent further encroachment into sensitive areas.

Stakeholders are hopeful that the consultations initiated by Mayor Mafume will lead to a more transparent and environmentally conscious approach to service station licensing.

The ongoing suspension marks a critical step toward addressing public outcry and restoring accountability in the city’s development processes.