Harare City To Establish A Real Estate Agency

The Harare City Council has made a resolution to establish a real estate agency to manage its swathe of properties, the Daily News reports.

This was revealed by the Principal communications officer Innocent Ruwende who said the decision to establish a real estate agency came after the city fathers audited all their properties.

Speaking to the publication, Ruwende said:

After the investigation and results were presented before a full council meeting, it was recommended and resolved that a real estate agency be founded in order for the city to manage its own properties. This was done so that we could be accountable for everything that happens in our buildings.

The council had over 9000 council houses all over Harare in places like Mabvuku, Mbare, Borrowdale, Milton Park etc and the estate agent will focus on managing the rented accommodation which has become problematic for the city fathers.

More: Daily News