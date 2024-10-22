Grid Africa and Huawei Sign Groundbreaking 72MW Solar Deal to Revolutionise Zimbabwe’s Mining Sector

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a transformative move for Zimbabwe’s mining industry, Grid Africa, a leading renewable energy provider, has announced a major solar agreement with global technology giant Huawei.

The deal will see the implementation of a 72-megawatt (MW) solar power infrastructure aimed at addressing the mining sector’s energy needs, providing a sustainable solution to combat frequent power blackouts that have plagued the industry.

This strategic partnership comes at a critical time, as Zimbabwe’s mining sector has suffered an estimated US$500 million in revenue losses due to power outages. The newly signed agreement will introduce a stable and sustainable energy supply, reducing dependence on the country’s strained national grid while driving down operational costs for mining companies.

Norman Moyo, CEO of Grid Africa, highlighted the positive impact this agreement will have on the mining industry. “By integrating solar solutions through this landmark collaboration with Huawei, we are poised to bring about a transformative positive impact on the mines in Zimbabwe. This initiative will not only optimise energy usage but also provide a sustainable power source that will enhance the operational efficiency and financial stability of the mining sector,” said Moyo.

Huawei, known for its expertise in energy solutions, echoed this sentiment. Mr Xia Hesheng, President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Region, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to sustainability and technological advancement. “We are excited to merge our solar expertise with Grid Africa to empower Zimbabwe’s mining industry with clean, dependable energy sources. This partnership highlights our dedication to driving sustainable progress, fostering long-term operational sustainability, and reshaping the industrial energy landscape in the region,” stated Hesheng.

The 72MW solar project promises to provide several benefits, including reducing the sector’s reliance on the national grid, cutting costs, and boosting operational resilience by ensuring a consistent power supply. In addition to enhancing energy efficiency, the project is expected to create between 1,152 to 3,744 jobs, both directly and indirectly, and generate foreign currency savings by reducing the need for energy imports.

The agreement marks a significant step forward in the country’s transition to renewable energy, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in industrial operations across Zimbabwe. With Huawei’s cutting-edge technological expertise and Grid Africa’s commitment to renewable energy, the partnership is expected to reshape the energy landscape and contribute to long-term environmental and financial benefits for the mining sector.