Govt Outlines Plans for Modernised Mbare Traders Market

HARARE – The government is implementing plans to modernise the Mbare Traders Market, aiming to create a sustainable, well-structured environment where traders can operate efficiently while adhering to tax regulations.

This was revealed by Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Daniel Garwe, who highlighted the government’s commitment to developing infrastructure that supports both economic growth and climate resilience.

“We are putting in place sustainable infrastructure that will ensure orderliness where the traders will be able to pay their taxes,” said Minister Garwe. “We are putting modern infrastructure—two to three floors—so that those who deal with hardware will have their floor and those who deal with ICT equipment on a different floor. We want infrastructure where it will be very difficult for the various traders to be unable to pay taxes and rates. We are moving to an orderly and properly managed system.”

The new plan includes the construction of multi-storey facilities, designed to organise the diverse range of traders in Mbare, from hardware sellers to ICT vendors. This is part of a broader effort to formalise trading activities within the market and ensure that businesses contribute to the local economy through regular tax payments.

Minister Garwe also emphasised the importance of developing infrastructure that can withstand the challenges of climate change, ensuring long-term viability for the market. “We want infrastructure that is sustainable to climate change,” he noted, underscoring the need to build facilities that not only support economic activities but also adapt to environmental changes.

The Mbare Traders Market is one of the largest informal trading hubs in Zimbabwe, contributing significantly to the local economy. According to Garwe, the market has the potential to generate millions of dollars, making it essential for the government to establish a more structured environment that maximises its economic benefits.

The restructuring of the Mbare Traders Market is seen as a step towards formalising informal businesses that have thrived in the market for years but often operated outside of the formal tax system. By organising traders into specific sectors and floors, the government aims to create a more manageable system where businesses can be monitored for compliance with tax regulations.

Analysts see this move as part of a broader effort by the government to tap into the informal sector’s potential to boost revenue collection. The informal economy is a significant part of Zimbabwe’s overall economic activity, and formalising operations like those at Mbare Traders Market could provide a much-needed boost to government coffers.

The modernisation of the market also aligns with Zimbabwe’s urban renewal strategies, which seek to upgrade infrastructure in key urban areas and improve service delivery. By targeting a major trading centre like Mbare, the government hopes to set a precedent for similar projects across other parts of the country.

As the plans take shape, traders in Mbare and other stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the new infrastructure will impact their operations. For many, the promise of a well-managed market offers hope for better business conditions, while others remain cautious about the potential costs of formalisation. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other informal markets in Zimbabwe, demonstrating the benefits of blending modern infrastructure with economic accountability.