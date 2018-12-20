Govt names new ZIMRA board

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development has announced a new 6-member ZIMRA board in terms of Section 5 of the Revenue Authority [Chapter 23:11] with effect from 19 December 2018.

In a statement, Professor Ncube said the board will be chaired by businessman Mr Callisto Jokonya, who will be deputised by Mrs Josephine Matambo.

The other board members are: Mr George Guvamatanga, Mr Isaac Kwesu, Mr Memory Nguwi and Dr Morris Mpofu.

Professor Ncube explained that the term of office of the previous board expired on 18 June 2018, but was extended for a period not exceeding 6 months until the appointment of a new board.