Govt hints at Mhangura mine re-opening

A cabinet minister has announced that plans are on the cards to have Mhangura mine reopened.

Speaking during victory celebrations hosted by newly elected legislator for Mhangura, Cde Precious Masango, the Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira said the issue of reopening of the mine has been confirmed by her Mines and Mining Development counterpart, Cde Winston Chitando at some other forum.

“The Minister of Mines has promised that by January next year, production will resume at this mine. So we are asking the MP to push the issue in Parliament,” she said.

The copper mine closed shop in the late 90s owing to viability challenges.

Buhera South National Assembly member, Joseph Chinotimba also spoke on the need to have the mine reopened since it was the lifeline of the Mhangura community.

Manango called for unity of purpose if Mhangura is to benefit from the envisaged investment programmes.

Source: ZBC