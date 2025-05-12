Govt Begins Work on Simon Mazorodze–Willowvale Flyover to Ease Congestion

Spread the love

HARARE – The government has commenced mobilisation efforts for the construction of a long-awaited flyover at the busy Simon Mazorodze and Willowvale Road junction in Harare, signalling a major step in the capital’s urban transport modernisation drive.

By Tina Musonza

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed that preparatory works are already underway for the Grade Separation Structure, which is expected to transform one of the city’s most congested and accident-prone intersections into a safer and more efficient traffic hub.

“Mobilisation is currently underway in preparation for the construction of a grade-separated interchange at the Simon Mazorodze/Willowvale Road Junction,” the ministry announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mobilization is now underway in preparation for the construction of a Grade Separation Structure (flyover) at the Simon Mazorodze/Willowvale Road Junction a key infrastructure project aimed at improving traffic efficiency safety.

The flyover is part of a national strategy aimed at easing urban traffic congestion and enhancing road safety, particularly at intersections handling high volumes of traffic. The Simon Mazorodze–Willowvale junction is a key link between Harare’s industrial zones, residential suburbs, and major routes leading to Beitbridge and the southern regions of the country.

Currently, the intersection is a notorious bottleneck, frequently experiencing long delays and a high rate of traffic accidents during peak hours. Authorities say the planned flyover will streamline vehicle movement, reduce travel times, and facilitate the smoother flow of goods and passengers across the capital.

While details regarding the construction timeline, contractors, and funding are yet to be disclosed, the ministry said further information would be made available in the coming weeks. Officials have also called on the public to cooperate with construction crews and observe traffic advisories throughout the project’s rollout.

The flyover initiative is part of a broader national infrastructure rehabilitation programme that includes road dualisation, bridge maintenance, and upgrades to urban transit systems across Zimbabwe.

