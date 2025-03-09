Government Pushes New Industrial Projects as Ziscosteel’s Future Remains Unclear

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government continues to promote new industrial projects while the fate of Ziscosteel, once the country’s largest steel manufacturer, remains unresolved.

Zanu-PF spokesperson and former minister Chris Mutsvangwa has been vocal in endorsing the Manhize steel project in Mvuma, Midlands Province, as part of Zimbabwe’s industrial growth strategy. Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the US$3.6 billion Palm River Energy project in Beitbridge, an industrial park expected to boost the country’s mining and energy sectors.

Ziscosteel, formerly a key player in Zimbabwe’s economy, has faced challenges over the years, including financial difficulties, mismanagement, and lack of investment. Once one of Africa’s largest steel producers, the company has remained non-operational for over a decade despite several attempts at revival.

Government efforts to secure new investors for Ziscosteel have not yet resulted in a full-scale revival. Meanwhile, authorities continue to promote new industrial ventures, citing economic transformation and job creation.

The future of Ziscosteel remains uncertain as focus shifts to emerging projects aimed at expanding Zimbabwe’s industrial base.

