Government Bans Foreign Investors in Haulage and Logistics Sector

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government has reinforced its commitment to economic indigenisation by reserving the haulage and logistics sector for local citizens.

In a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, foreign investors operating in the sector have been urged to comply with new reserved sector regulations introduced under the Finance Act, 2024.

The new law, published under General Notice 1345A of 2024, amends the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act [Chapter 14:33] by designating haulage and logistics as a sector exclusively for Zimbabwean citizens. This includes all activities related to the movement of goods, cargo, fuel, mineral ores, and other consumables within Zimbabwe’s inland territory using various road vehicles.

The government has underscored the importance of ensuring that businesses operating in this space contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth and empowerment initiatives.

Foreign investors already engaged in the industry are now required to submit applications to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, detailing how their operations align with the country’s updated economic empowerment framework.

Authorities have emphasised that continued participation in the sector will depend on demonstrable contributions to local employment, skills transfer, sustainable value chain development, and adherence to national socio-economic objectives. Compliance with regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), and other key institutions is also being enforced.

In the statement, Dr. T. Utete Wushe, Secretary for Industry and Commerce, and Eng. J.P. Makumbe, Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development, reiterated the government’s stance on promoting local economic participation.

They stressed that aligning foreign investments with national development goals is essential for fostering long-term sustainability and resilience within Zimbabwe’s haulage and logistics sector.

