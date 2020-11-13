Ginimbi the successful businessman revealed

The Business Manager of the late Genius Ginimbi Kadungure has said the socialite was a businessman whose empire stretched to neighbouring companies including Botswana and South Africa.

The manager, Shaleen Nullens said Ginimbi’s gas company in Botswana is in the top three gas companies adding that he has about 100 employees there. She said Ginimbi was also in the truck business.

Nullens also said that he founded more than seven companies adding that Ginimbi’s family was not worried about who will inherit what at the moment since they are mourning their departed relative.

