Ginimbi an ‘anointed’ businessman – Sister

OLDER sister to businessman and socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure on Saturday described her late brother as an ‘anointed’ businessman who had been destined to make it in life.

Ginimbi died aged 36 in the early hours of Sunday.

He was coming from his posh Dreams Nightclub when his Rolls Royce collided with another car, veered off the road and rammed into a tree before bursting into flames along Borrowdale Road, Harare, killing him along with three of his friends.

Since his passing, social media platforms have been buzzing with claims the millionaire businessman had been sworn to ritualism and cultism to amass his massive wealth.

The speculations have been dismissed by his family and friends who described him as a hard worker and risk taker.

Ginimbi’s remains were buried in a top notch send off at his Domboshava multi-million US dollar homestead.

Addressing thousands of mourners, his sister, Juliet Kadungure said the family could tell from the beginning that he was going to be rich despite passing only one Ordinary level subject, as he had an ‘anointing’.

She went on to narrate how Ginimbi showed his shrewdness in business, selling maize and vegetables when he was still in primary school.

“Genius had an anointing. Our parents were into gardening and he would request his own vegetable bed. He used to go to Mbare to sell his vegetables and he would make profits.

“He would make toy cars and sell them. He was creative and a hard worker.

“At Ordinary level he had only passed Agriculture and when he was asked to go back to school, he opted to use the funds to open a phone repair shop.

“After that time, he started selling gas and was a good negotiator with brilliant business ideas,” she said.

Prominent figures present at his burial included former Dynamos boss and uncle to the late Ginimbi Kenny Mubaiwa, Zodwa Mkandla, socialite Pokello Nare, former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi, Youth deputy minister Tino Machakaire, Marry Mubaiwa and musician Mudiwa Hood.