Geo Pomona seeks strategic partnerships at COP29

GEO POMONA WASTE MANAGEMENT (Pvt) Ltd, an advocate for environmentally friendly solutions, is participating at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, to forge strategic partnerships and enhance its contribution to global climate change mitigation efforts.

In an interview on the sidelines of the conference, Geo Pomona executive chairperson Mr Dilesh Nguwaya said through its participation at COP29, the company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable waste management.

“The company is committed to sustainable development and will gain from deliberations at COP29,” he said.

“We are here to attend informative sessions, learn from global experts and share our experiences in waste-to-energy strategies.

“As a regional pioneer, we are eager to share our knowledge and explore opportunities to expand such projects not only within Zimbabwe but across the African continent.”

Mr Nguwaya highlighted the importance of securing climate finance.

“We will be engaging in side meetings with potential climate change financiers to discuss investment opportunities that will enable us to scale up our operations and make a greater impact,” he said.

Geo Pomona has transformed the former Pomona dumpsite, a notorious eyesore in Harare, into a multi-purpose environmentally friendly facility, leveraging innovative technologies and best practices from local and international experts.

The Geo Pomona project also plans to produce energy that will be fed into the national grid.

Presently, Geo Pomona is spreading its tentacles into other countries in Southern Africa after the region’s Heads of State and Government toured the facility when Zimbabwe hosted the SADC Summit in August this year.

