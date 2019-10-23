Former Implats head David Brown to lead Zimbabwe-Russia platinum joint venture

Russia-Zimbabwe joint venture Great Dyke Investments (GDI) says it is in talks with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as well as Russian and South African investors to raise US$500m for its platinum project in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is the world’s third-largest producer of platinum after SA and Russia.

The company says it is wrapping up financing for the project and expects to begin mine construction in 2020.

In 2017, a feasibility study by SA’s DRA Group showed “robust economics for phase one of the project, which was later complemented with a basic economic assessment confirming the economic potential of the full-scale three-phased project”.

Newly appointed GDI executive chair David Brown said, “There remains a lot of hard work to be done before we can commence development on the ground, but I am confident that the Darwendale project has the potential to become a significant low-cost platinum group metal producer, ultimately becoming a major part of the global PGM industry in the mid-term.”

Great Dyke Investments announced the appointment of Brown, a former CEO of Implats, on Wednesday.

Brown also served as Implats CFO from 1999 to 2006. He resigned from Implats in 2012 to pursue personal interests.

“Brown has a rich experience in platinum as he was instrumental in the development of Implats’ Zimbabwe’s asset, Zimplats, which is the country’s largest platinum miner,” GDI said.

In a statement Great Dyke vice-chair Igor Higer said the company plans to secure funding by March 2020.

“Peak funding for the Darwendale phase project is estimated at more than US$500m. The main financial partner of the project is the Afreximbank, which has been acting as the mandated lead arranger since early 2018.