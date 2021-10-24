Fastjet named best budget-travel carrier in Africa

Regional airline, Fastjet, has been recognised as “Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2021” for the sixth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards.

World Travel Awards is a leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – and on Friday they unveiled their Africa and Indian Ocean 2021 winners.

Said a Fastjet spokesperson:

“We take pride in making the customer the centre of our business philosophy, operations and new business initiatives, and we thank all customers and industry professionals who voted for us.

“This recognition is an acknowledgement of the dedication and hard work of our staff, and the airline’s commitment to maintain and grow services against a backdrop of significant global challenges.

“We are therefore proud to be named the Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for 2021, in this our sixth consecutive year of winning this award”.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in each category named as the winner.

World Travel Awards founder, Mr Graham Cooke said:

“Our winners represent the very best of travel and hospitality in Africa and the Indian Ocean and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery.”

Fastjet flies several routes in Zimbabwe.

The airline recently introduced an additional aircraft to their fleet, several service enhancements such as car hire through Avis, new payment options through partnerships with Chicken Inn, CBZ Bank and Stanbic Mobile Money.

This week Fastjet announced a new route for 2022, connecting Victoria Falls with Nelspruit’s Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, South Africa. – Sunday Mail

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

